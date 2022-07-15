First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Bought by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,547 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $17,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FRC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,444,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,830,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,710 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,321,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $893,820,000 after acquiring an additional 510,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,864,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,157,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $651,970,000 after acquiring an additional 366,672 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FRC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities raised First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group raised First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.00.

NYSE:FRC opened at $150.98 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $133.37 and a 1 year high of $222.86. The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.16 and a 200-day moving average of $162.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.09. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.71%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

