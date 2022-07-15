Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Linde by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,786 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Linde by 453.5% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 17,147 shares during the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.80.

NYSE LIN opened at $269.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $265.12 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $302.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.31%.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

