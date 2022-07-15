Flputnam Investment Management Co. Trims Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,296 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in MSCI by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 29,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,072,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in MSCI by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,652,000 after buying an additional 15,769 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in MSCI by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,192,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.86.

Shares of MSCI opened at $410.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $415.62 and a 200 day moving average of $477.23. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $376.41 and a 52-week high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.18 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. MSCI’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

MSCI Company Profile (Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.