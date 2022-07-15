Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $762,000 Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 65,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 214,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after purchasing an additional 64,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at $25,822,037.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.60.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FITB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.93.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

