DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 270,240 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 270,240 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $24,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.24.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $113.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.38 and a 52-week high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.65.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.95%.

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $76,658.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,879.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About International Flavors & Fragrances (Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.