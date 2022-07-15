Flputnam Investment Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,733,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,154,000 after purchasing an additional 396,613 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,220,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,215,000 after purchasing an additional 463,987 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth about $381,038,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth about $381,254,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,791,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,527,000 after acquiring an additional 167,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $71.90 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $57.08 and a 52-week high of $117.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 target price on Nutrien in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. TD Securities increased their target price on Nutrien from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 target price on Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.67.

About Nutrien (Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.