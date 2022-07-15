Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,319 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 140,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,457,000 after purchasing an additional 18,980 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 348,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,253,000 after purchasing an additional 28,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.

MUB stock opened at $107.29 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.21 and a 52 week high of $118.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.35 and its 200 day moving average is $109.78.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

