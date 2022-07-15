Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $5.52 Million Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,206 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $5,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 189.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AOS stock opened at $54.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.24. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.91 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.22%.

AOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Longbow Research raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. William Blair downgraded A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

