DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 763,318 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 218.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,112,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 763,318 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $19,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 182,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.9% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,689,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,238,000 after buying an additional 78,178 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.9% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 24,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,219,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,927,000 after buying an additional 33,929 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Bank of America lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.95.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.76. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

