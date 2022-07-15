Flputnam Investment Management Co. Reduces Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GIS. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.55.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $74.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.37. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.87%.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,302 shares of company stock worth $6,349,584. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

