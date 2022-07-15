Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,945 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 581.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,636 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 948.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FL opened at $24.20 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $61.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.73.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen downgraded Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.19.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

