TownSquare Capital LLC Purchases 12,738 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,738 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 982.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 39,045 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 299,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,924,000 after purchasing an additional 27,967 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 559.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428 shares in the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.88.

NYSE:BAM opened at $43.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $42.21 and a one year high of $62.47. The company has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 23.05%.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $2,164,978.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,622,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,328,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $18,157,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,580,719 shares of company stock valued at $112,514,461.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

