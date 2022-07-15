Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 5,674 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 82.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 705.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

OMC stock opened at $63.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.17. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.82.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 37.06%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

OMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Macquarie cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.70.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,977.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.