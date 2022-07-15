Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 1,196 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $104,779.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,347,691.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet cut Sonoco Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

Shares of SON stock opened at $57.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.87, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.39 and a 200-day moving average of $58.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $67.25.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 23.98% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -502.55%.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

