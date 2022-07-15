Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $18,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $313,565,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $304,660,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 2,650.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,404,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $190,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,096 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,245,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $745,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Twitter by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,297,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $448,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,339 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $893,597.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 173,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,910.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $981,173.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,926,206.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 569,152 shares of company stock worth $21,737,324. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TWTR opened at $36.29 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.59. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.96. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWTR. Loop Capital lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.12.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

