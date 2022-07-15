Flputnam Investment Management Co. Lowers Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,008,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,586,696,000 after purchasing an additional 320,332 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,109,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,472,919,000 after buying an additional 49,624 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $693,087,000 after buying an additional 88,213 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $681,957,000 after buying an additional 35,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth $335,106,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.88.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $250.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $256.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

