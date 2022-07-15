Callahan Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Callahan Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 382,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,923 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 2.3% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $19,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.95.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $51.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $288.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.23 and its 200-day moving average is $51.70. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $39.68 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

