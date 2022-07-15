Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases New Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,308 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 454.9% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 35,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 29,115 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,012,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,691,000 after acquiring an additional 102,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $37.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.00 and its 200 day moving average is $42.11. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Profile (Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

