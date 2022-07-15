Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Increases Stock Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NWN. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter worth about $414,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter worth about $1,837,000. 64.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on NWN. Bank of America raised shares of Northwest Natural from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $74.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northwest Natural currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.60.

In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $59,099.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,675 shares in the company, valued at $6,590,397. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NWN opened at $53.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. Northwest Natural Holding has a fifty-two week low of $43.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.95.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $350.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.26 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

