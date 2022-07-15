CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Bought by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRSP opened at $81.91 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $142.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.91.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.41). CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.51) EPS. CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at $17,878,283.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRSP has been the subject of several research reports. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $168.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.31.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

