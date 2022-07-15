Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires 1,402 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 107.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Clorox were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. State Street Corp increased its stake in Clorox by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,223,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,768,000 after purchasing an additional 327,488 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,724,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,971,000. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 250.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 351,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,350,000 after purchasing an additional 251,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,766,000 after acquiring an additional 178,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.07.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $147.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $191.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.50.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 125.75%.

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

