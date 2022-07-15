Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $384,000 Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Ventas were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $193,927,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,415,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,168,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,527 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,472,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $842,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,368 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,119,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Ventas by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,275,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,354,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,878 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas stock opened at $49.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 127.93, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $64.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 461.55%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VTR. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ventas from $61.50 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ventas in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.07.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $981,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,960 shares in the company, valued at $43,335,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.