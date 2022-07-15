The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Raised by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 1.8% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS opened at $91.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.21 billion, a PE ratio of 63.34, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.53.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.16.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

