Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Raises Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 169,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 62,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.95.

NYSE:PFE opened at $51.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.23 and a 200 day moving average of $51.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.68 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

