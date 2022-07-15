KRS Capital Management LLC Has $748,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2,933.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.16.

Shares of DIS opened at $91.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.21 billion, a PE ratio of 63.34, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

