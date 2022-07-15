Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.5% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $34,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,946,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its position in Alphabet by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Thirty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,267.38.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,228.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,256.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,532.64. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,044.16 and a twelve month high of $3,042.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

