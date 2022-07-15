Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Decreases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,700 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iowa State Bank lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 22.0% in the first quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 23,562 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 133,823 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% in the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,230 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 58,940 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 86.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 696 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $91.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.21 billion, a PE ratio of 63.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $187.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.16.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

