Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,128 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 6.9% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 16.4% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 16.6% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB grew its stake in NVIDIA by 5.9% during the first quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,557,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 6.3% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA opened at $153.72 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $140.55 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.29. The firm has a market cap of $384.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target (down from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.15.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.