Perennial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.8% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,873,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,391,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,085,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,451,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 33.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 60 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,228.80 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,044.16 and a twelve month high of $3,042.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,256.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2,532.64.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Thirty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,267.38.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,873,739. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.