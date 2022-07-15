Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $61.81 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.56%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

