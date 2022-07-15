Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,355 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $22,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 1.2% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 2.5% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 16,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its position in Chevron by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 18,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 5.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 42,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $210,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $11,225,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.85.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $135.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $267.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.44. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

