Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $7,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.36.

NYSE:SPG opened at $94.00 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.06 and a 52 week high of $171.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.30%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

