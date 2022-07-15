Comerica Bank Increases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 408,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.5% of Comerica Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $66,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 98,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,076,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 23.5% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 15.4% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 8.2% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 39,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PG stock opened at $145.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $348.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.64.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,014 shares of company stock valued at $18,009,102 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

