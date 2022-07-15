Mizuho Securities USA LLC Sells 8,778 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,584 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 8,778 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its position in Visa by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its position in Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V stock opened at $205.91 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $391.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Several research firms have weighed in on V. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.13.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

