Comerica Bank Buys 201 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,987 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $8,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,501.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total value of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,897,643.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,657. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD opened at $205.44 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $133.73 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.56.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 34.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $7.38 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.37%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.37%.

PXD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $343.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

