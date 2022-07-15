Comerica Bank Grows Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 101,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $8,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 2,612.8% in the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,676,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $136,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,131 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 532.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,465,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $119,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,187 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,039,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,477,000 after purchasing an additional 398,365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Ares Management by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,900,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $154,491,000 after purchasing an additional 376,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at $30,481,000. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Ares Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Ares Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.22.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $58.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $90.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.13.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.10 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.61%.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 20,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $174,992.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,543,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,668,442. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 245,590 shares of company stock worth $2,085,553. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

