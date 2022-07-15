Comerica Bank Sells 1,242 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,313 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NetApp were worth $7,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in NetApp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,051,825 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $924,667,000 after acquiring an additional 407,285 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,656,425 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $427,514,000 after acquiring an additional 62,115 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in NetApp by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,763,591 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $346,213,000 after acquiring an additional 298,517 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,555,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in NetApp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,966,533 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $180,901,000 after acquiring an additional 30,396 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $320,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,858,488. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,344 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTAP. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on NetApp from $102.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

NetApp stock opened at $64.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.26 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

NetApp Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.