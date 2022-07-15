Keel Point LLC Sells 552 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Keel Point LLC trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Virginia National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $760,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 49,393 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.82.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $289.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

