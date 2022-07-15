Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Decreased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 367,997 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,904 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.6% of Comerica Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $80,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of V. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,405 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,935,018 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $853,977,000 after buying an additional 391,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $205.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on V. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.13.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

