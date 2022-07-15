Comerica Bank Purchases 1,084 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Comerica Bank grew its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ASML were worth $8,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in ASML by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $677,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock opened at $456.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $187.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $511.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $609.05. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $412.67 and a 52 week high of $895.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 17.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $4.1903 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. ASML’s payout ratio is 39.80%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASML. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ASML from €767.00 ($767.00) to €630.00 ($630.00) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Argus started coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $788.67.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

