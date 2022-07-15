The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,230,922 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,901 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.8% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Home Depot worth $368,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 49,393 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 20.3% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Home Depot by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solidarilty Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.82.

HD opened at $289.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $287.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market cap of $297.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

