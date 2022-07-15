Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hershey were worth $8,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in Hershey by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 14,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Hershey by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Hershey by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.00.

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 26,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $5,891,490.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,876,244.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $1,123,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,827,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 675,680 shares of company stock valued at $148,605,699 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $217.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.28 and a 200 day moving average of $210.58. The company has a market cap of $331.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $167.80 and a 12-month high of $231.60.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

