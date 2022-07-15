Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,237 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $8,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 14,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 16,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 68,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dawn L. Farrell purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.52 per share, with a total value of $194,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,499.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on POR. Mizuho downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised shares of Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Shares of POR opened at $48.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.50. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $45.02 and a one year high of $57.03.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.48 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 78.02%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

