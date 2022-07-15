Girard Partners LTD. Has $15.62 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.7% of Girard Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 36,781 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Virginia National Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $760,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 49,393 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.82.

NYSE HD opened at $289.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $287.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.