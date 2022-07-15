Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Invests $394,000 in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Sprott by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 249,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after buying an additional 121,681 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Sprott by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 567,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,614,000 after buying an additional 63,984 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprott during the 4th quarter valued at $1,882,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in Sprott during the 4th quarter valued at $8,640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SII opened at $33.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.37 and a 200 day moving average of $41.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.17 million, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.14. Sprott Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.03 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.28 million for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 12.42%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Sprott’s payout ratio is currently 69.93%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SII. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sprott from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sprott from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

