Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,634 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 733,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,218,000 after acquiring an additional 349,813 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 246,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after buying an additional 35,696 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 688,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,983,000 after buying an additional 194,351 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.23. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $29.33.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.