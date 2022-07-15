VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 222.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,310 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 490,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,896,000 after buying an additional 7,837 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 910,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,667,000 after buying an additional 34,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,883,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,271,000 after buying an additional 47,213 shares during the last quarter.

ANGL stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day moving average is $29.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

