Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $1.30 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RPV. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 264.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 781,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,195,000 after purchasing an additional 567,504 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $24,861,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 887,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,747,000 after purchasing an additional 234,905 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $13,072,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,374,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $73.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.23 and its 200-day moving average is $82.27. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $71.70 and a twelve month high of $88.97.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.