Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the first quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 557,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $188,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $698,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 14.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of ACN opened at $268.67 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $261.77 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $285.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.12. The firm has a market cap of $169.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,269,352.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.03.

Accenture Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.