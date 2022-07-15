Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $121.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.24. The company has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.32. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.65 and a 12 month high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.25%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.46.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

